Equities Analysts Set Expectations for AGCO Q1 Earnings

AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q1 2027 earnings estimates for shares of AGCO in a report released on Thursday, September 4th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.53. Zacks Research currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AGCO’s current full-year earnings is $4.20 per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of AGCO in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.38.

AGCO Price Performance

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $107.55 on Monday. AGCO has a twelve month low of $73.79 and a twelve month high of $121.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.29. AGCO had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. AGCO has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.750-5.00 EPS.

AGCO announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 86.57%.

Insider Transactions at AGCO

In related news, SVP Luis Fernando Sartini Felli sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $1,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,076.60. This represents a 38.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AGCO

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its position in AGCO by 3.1% in the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 3,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in AGCO by 5.5% in the second quarter. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AGCO by 1.7% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in AGCO by 29.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in AGCO by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Articles

