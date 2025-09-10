Research Analysts Offer Predictions for SPWH Q4 Earnings

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q4 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note issued to investors on Friday, September 5th. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now expects that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s current full-year earnings is ($0.65) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s Q3 2027 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $293.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.56 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. Sportsman’s Warehouse has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

SPWH has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target (up from $3.00) on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.45.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPWH opened at $2.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $114.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.40. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $4.33.

Institutional Trading of Sportsman’s Warehouse

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Solas Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 67.3% in the first quarter. Solas Capital Management LLC now owns 1,852,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 744,954 shares during the period. JB Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 6.1% in the second quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 1,710,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 99,000 shares during the period. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 1,681,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 219,210 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 23.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,361,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 256,768 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 245.1% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,082,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 769,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in West Jordan, UT.

