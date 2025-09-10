FY2026 EPS Estimates for Sirius XM Raised by Seaport Res Ptn

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Sirius XM in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.78 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.77. The consensus estimate for Sirius XM’s current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Sirius XM’s FY2027 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Sirius XM from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sirius XM from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Sirius XM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.18.

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $24.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.45. Sirius XM has a twelve month low of $18.69 and a twelve month high of $29.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.95.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.22). Sirius XM had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sirius XM has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 214.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -16.00%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

