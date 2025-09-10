OTCMKTS:ANCTF FY2026 EPS Boosted by National Bank Financial

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.93 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.88. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q1 2027 earnings at $0.91 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ANCTF. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report on Thursday, September 4th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alimentation Couche-Tard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Down 1.1%

ANCTF opened at $53.26 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.98. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of $45.61 and a twelve month high of $59.44.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $16.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.83 billion.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers cigarette products and other nicotine products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

