Equities Analysts Set Expectations for DSGX Q3 Earnings

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) – William Blair decreased their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report issued on Thursday, September 4th. William Blair analyst D. Becker now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.56. The consensus estimate for The Descartes Systems Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.64 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.60.

NASDAQ DSGX opened at $106.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.28 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.04. The Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $124.31.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $178.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.51 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 80,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,537 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 9,620 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 284,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,352,000 after buying an additional 57,720 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $973,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

