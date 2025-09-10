DA Davidson Forecasts REV Group’s Q4 Earnings (NYSE:REVG)

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for REV Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 4th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky now expects that the company will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.71. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for REV Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for REV Group’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.91 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $644.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.24 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 4.51%.The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. REV Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on REVG. Zacks Research downgraded REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of REV Group from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of REV Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised REV Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

NYSE:REVG opened at $62.22 on Monday. REV Group has a 12-month low of $25.15 and a 12-month high of $63.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REVG. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in REV Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 5,215.4% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in REV Group by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000.

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

