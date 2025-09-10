Ventum Cap Mkts Weighs in on Tecsys’ Q2 Earnings (TSE:TCS)

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Free Report) – Analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts decreased their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tecsys in a research report issued on Friday, September 5th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Ezzat now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Tecsys’ current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Tecsys’ Q3 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Separately, Ventum Financial lowered their price target on Tecsys from C$52.00 to C$47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Tecsys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.50.

Shares of TCS stock opened at C$34.30 on Monday. Tecsys has a 1 year low of C$34.15 and a 1 year high of C$47.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$508.57 million, a PE ratio of 114.33 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$37.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Tecsys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.67%.

Tecsys Inc is engaged in the development and sale of enterprise supply chain management software for distribution, warehousing, transportation logistics, point-of-use and order management. It also provides related consulting, education and support services. The company serves healthcare systems, services parts, third-party logistics, retail and general wholesale distribution industries.

