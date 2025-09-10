Analysts Set Expectations for TSE:ATD Q3 Earnings

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.04. The consensus estimate for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s current full-year earnings is $4.04 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s FY2026 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.26 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$84.00 to C$81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$94.00 to C$91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$85.31.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of ATD stock opened at C$73.97 on Monday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of C$65.95 and a twelve month high of C$83.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$71.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$70.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$69.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.34.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is currently 20.27%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates a network of convenience stores across North America, Ireland, Scandinavia, Poland, the Baltics, and Russia. The company primarily generates income through the sale of tobacco products, groceries, beverages, fresh food, quick service restaurants, car wash services, other retail products and services, road transportation fuel, stationary energy, marine fuel, and chemicals.

