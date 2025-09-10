Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Zscaler Q1 Earnings

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zscaler in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zscaler’s current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zscaler’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 1.55%.The company had revenue of $719.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.680 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $365.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $348.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $360.00 to $334.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.00.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of ZS opened at $282.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,045.52 and a beta of 1.05. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $153.45 and a 52 week high of $318.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Zscaler by 141.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Zscaler by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Adam Geller sold 3,662 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.72, for a total transaction of $1,123,208.64. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 46,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,358,483.36. This trade represents a 7.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,849 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.70, for a total transaction of $865,241.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 353,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,377,690.50. This trade represents a 0.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,305 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,136. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

