Zacks Research Boosts Earnings Estimates for Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Thor Industries in a report released on Thursday, September 4th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the construction company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Thor Industries’ current full-year earnings is $4.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Thor Industries’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

THO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. KeyCorp raised Thor Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Roth Capital set a $77.00 price objective on Thor Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Thor Industries from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Thor Industries stock opened at $109.58 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Thor Industries has a twelve month low of $63.15 and a twelve month high of $118.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 1.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 50.0% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Thor Industries by 0.3% during the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 34,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 4.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 3,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.40 per share, with a total value of $256,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 136,400 shares in the company, valued at $11,648,560. This trade represents a 2.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.96%.

Thor Industries announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 23rd that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

