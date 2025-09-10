Q2 EPS Forecast for 1-800 FLOWERS.COM Reduced by Analyst

1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr dropped their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for 1-800 FLOWERS.COM in a research note issued to investors on Friday, September 5th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.91. The consensus estimate for 1-800 FLOWERS.COM’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for 1-800 FLOWERS.COM’s Q2 2027 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

1-800 FLOWERS.COM Stock Up 2.4%

1-800 FLOWERS.COM stock opened at $5.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. 1-800 FLOWERS.COM has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $9.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.54.

1-800 FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $336.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.58 million. 1-800 FLOWERS.COM had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 11.86%.1-800 FLOWERS.COM’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 1-800 FLOWERS.COM news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 19,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $100,795.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 9,527,250 shares in the company, valued at $48,207,885. This trade represents a 0.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 87,577 shares of company stock valued at $438,433 in the last 90 days. 51.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1-800 FLOWERS.COM

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM by 197.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 6,531 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in 1-800 FLOWERS.COM by 6.4% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,175,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,705,000 after acquiring an additional 129,998 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC lifted its holdings in 1-800 FLOWERS.COM by 21.1% in the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 642,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 112,032 shares during the period. Fund 1 Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 9,527,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM during the 2nd quarter worth $744,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1-800 FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

