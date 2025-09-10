What is B. Riley’s Forecast for DHC Q1 Earnings?

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note issued on Thursday, September 4th. B. Riley analyst J. Massocca now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15.

Shares of DHC stock opened at $4.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.35. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.08.

Diversified Healthcare Trust ( NASDAQ:DHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $382.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.74 million. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 14.69% and a negative net margin of 18.83%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -3.36%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,847,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,936,000 after buying an additional 44,759 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,862,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,459 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,583,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,134,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 187,208 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 7.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,129,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,623,000 after purchasing an additional 151,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

