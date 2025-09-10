Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Sunday.

Several other research firms have also commented on CATY. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stephens lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $53.00 price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

Cathay General Bancorp Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of CATY opened at $49.26 on Friday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $36.06 and a 1-year high of $55.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.90 and a 200 day moving average of $44.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $196.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 4th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 32.85%.

Institutional Trading of Cathay General Bancorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 5,438.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 174.8% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 319.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

