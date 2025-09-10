DAQO New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of DAQO New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DQ. Citigroup started coverage on shares of DAQO New Energy in a report on Friday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. HSBC raised shares of DAQO New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Glj Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.51 price target on shares of DAQO New Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of DAQO New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.10.

DAQO New Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DQ stock opened at $27.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.98. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.50. DAQO New Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.85.

DAQO New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $75.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.54 million. DAQO New Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 65.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that DAQO New Energy will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAQO New Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of DAQO New Energy by 86,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of DAQO New Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DAQO New Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of DAQO New Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DAQO New Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

DAQO New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

