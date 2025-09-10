Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday.

GLNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Zacks Research lowered Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $44.50 price objective on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Monday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

Golar LNG Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLNG opened at $41.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -590.77 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.62. Golar LNG has a 52 week low of $29.56 and a 52 week high of $45.98.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The shipping company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $75.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.37 million. Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 2.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.36%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Golar LNG will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golar LNG Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Golar LNG’s payout ratio is presently -1,428.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golar LNG

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 230.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 18,434 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 12,850 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 4.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 37,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the second quarter worth $147,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 456.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,627 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 11,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 78.0% during the second quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 178,149 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,338,000 after acquiring an additional 78,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

