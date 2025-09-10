Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Sunday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HOLX. Mizuho set a $75.00 target price on Hologic in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Hologic from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hologic from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Hologic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Hologic from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Get Hologic alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HOLX

Hologic Stock Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $66.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.57. Hologic has a twelve month low of $51.90 and a twelve month high of $84.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 13.79%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Hologic has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.090-1.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.230-4.260 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hologic will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hologic

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 116.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hologic

(Get Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.