Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on LVS

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

NYSE LVS opened at $53.99 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $30.18 and a 52 week high of $58.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. The stock has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.31.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.26. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 55.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 31,411 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 11,197 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,005 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 567,101 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $21,907,000 after buying an additional 232,091 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,101,190 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $119,799,000 after buying an additional 12,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at $657,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.