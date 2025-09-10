Wall Street Zen Downgrades Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) to Sell

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Sunday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Titan Machinery from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Price Performance

Shares of Titan Machinery stock opened at $20.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.64 million, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.46. Titan Machinery has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $23.41.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $546.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.80 million. Titan Machinery had a negative return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. Titan Machinery has set its FY 2026 guidance at -2.000–1.500 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan Machinery

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Titan Machinery by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 51,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 94,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.