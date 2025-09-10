Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PINS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Pinterest from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler set a $40.00 price target on Pinterest in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

Get Pinterest alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Pinterest

Pinterest Price Performance

Shares of PINS opened at $36.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.77. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $40.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.72 and its 200-day moving average is $33.13.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $998.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.42 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 49.31% and a return on equity of 8.44%. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Pinterest has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pinterest news, CTO Matthew Madrigal sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $771,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 428,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,543,991.34. This represents a 4.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $131,414.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 157,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,773.92. The trade was a 2.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 985,922 shares of company stock worth $35,455,647 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,008,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,270,000 after buying an additional 1,263,863 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 25.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,892,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,662,000 after buying an additional 6,460,143 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 15.0% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,818,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,969,000 after buying an additional 2,319,964 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 4.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,862,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,673,000 after buying an additional 718,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 618.9% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 14,254,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,897,000 after buying an additional 12,271,958 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinterest

(Get Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.