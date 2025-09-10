Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Hexcel FY2025 Earnings

Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hexcel in a report issued on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $1.86 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.87. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hexcel’s current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hexcel’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 4.69%.The firm had revenue of $489.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Hexcel has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.850-2.050 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HXL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Hexcel from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hexcel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Hexcel Price Performance

NYSE:HXL opened at $62.95 on Monday. Hexcel has a 52 week low of $45.28 and a 52 week high of $71.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.78.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is presently 62.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hexcel

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 8,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $568,162.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 51,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,276,528.88. The trade was a 14.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $59,215.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,395. The trade was a 17.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hexcel by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,690,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $264,990,000 after purchasing an additional 191,649 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Hexcel by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,314,702 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $181,514,000 after purchasing an additional 812,026 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Hexcel by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,759,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $155,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,538 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Hexcel by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,440,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $137,850,000 after purchasing an additional 803,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Hexcel by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,283,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $129,002,000 after purchasing an additional 126,338 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

