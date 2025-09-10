What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for AGIO FY2025 Earnings?

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday, September 4th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($7.68) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($7.62). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($6.85) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($2.06) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($6.50) EPS.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by ($0.19). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1,590.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.46 million.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $36.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.68 and a 200-day moving average of $33.23. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $23.42 and a 1 year high of $62.58.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9,296.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 114,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 10,110 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 595,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,567,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 5,776 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 935,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,732,000 after buying an additional 265,637 shares during the period.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Tsveta Milanova sold 2,770 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $92,905.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 26,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,131.88. The trade was a 9.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Scadden sold 1,400 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,120. This represents a 7.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,994 shares of company stock worth $2,341,232. Corporate insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

