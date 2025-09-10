Zacks Research Reduces Earnings Estimates for Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Flowers Foods in a research report issued on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Flowers Foods’ current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Flowers Foods’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FLO. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

NYSE:FLO opened at $14.82 on Monday. Flowers Foods has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $23.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.29.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 15th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Flowers Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.10 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Flowers Foods

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 6.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,245,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,727,000 after purchasing an additional 602,920 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 91.6% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,392,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011,428 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 3.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,701,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,065,000 after acquiring an additional 251,923 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,612,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,694,000 after acquiring an additional 159,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 9.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,850,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,528,000 after acquiring an additional 337,399 shares during the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is presently 95.19%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

