Brokers Issue Forecasts for Lockheed Martin FY2025 Earnings

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Lockheed Martin in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $27.82 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $27.39. The consensus estimate for Lockheed Martin’s current full-year earnings is $27.15 per share.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%.The business had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.11 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $551.00 price target on Lockheed Martin and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $490.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.00.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $457.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $446.08 and a 200-day moving average of $457.80. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $410.11 and a one year high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $106.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.26.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 109,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 35,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 1,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.32%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

