B. Riley Has Bullish Estimate for Bit Digital Q3 Earnings

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Bit Digital in a research report issued on Thursday, September 4th. B. Riley analyst N. Giles now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Bit Digital’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bit Digital’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Bit Digital had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 52.86%.The business had revenue of $25.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.46 million.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bit Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Bit Digital in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

Bit Digital Price Performance

BTBT opened at $2.77 on Monday. Bit Digital has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $5.74. The stock has a market cap of $890.36 million, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 4.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.52.

Institutional Trading of Bit Digital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bit Digital by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 11,107 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Bit Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Bit Digital by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 7,395 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Bit Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Bit Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Bit Digital news, Director Brock Jeffrey Pierce purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 500,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,000. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samir Tabar purchased 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,108,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,216,178. This represents a 55.22% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bit Digital Company Profile

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

Featured Stories

