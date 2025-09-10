Raymond James Financial Forecasts Cargojet Q3 Earnings

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James Financial issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cargojet in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 4th. Raymond James Financial analyst S. Hansen expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter. Raymond James Financial currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cargojet’s current full-year earnings is $5.89 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Cargojet’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.87 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

Get Cargojet alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CJT. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cargojet from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on Cargojet from C$155.00 to C$145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Cargojet from C$138.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded Cargojet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cargojet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$146.77.

Cargojet Price Performance

Shares of Cargojet stock opened at C$100.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.69, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$102.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$93.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.26. Cargojet has a one year low of C$69.60 and a one year high of C$144.97.

Cargojet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 4th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. Cargojet’s payout ratio is 15.52%.

About Cargojet

(Get Free Report)

Cargojet Inc operates a domestic air cargo co-load network between sixteen major Canadian cities. The company provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance and Insurance basis, operating between points in Canada, USA, Mexico and Europe. The company also operates scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers between the USA and Bermuda, between Canada, UK and Germany; and between Canada and Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.