HC Wainwright Boosts Earnings Estimates for Orchestra BioMed

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO – Free Report) – HC Wainwright lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Orchestra BioMed in a research report issued on Thursday, September 4th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.39) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.52). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Orchestra BioMed’s current full-year earnings is ($1.66) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Orchestra BioMed’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.37) EPS.

Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.78 million. Orchestra BioMed had a negative return on equity of 289.42% and a negative net margin of 2,367.49%.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on OBIO. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

NASDAQ OBIO opened at $2.71 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average of $3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.61. Orchestra BioMed has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.76, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.10.

In other news, insider David P. Hochman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 349,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,660.25. This trade represents a 6.07% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought 36,760 shares of company stock worth $97,934 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Orchestra BioMed in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Orchestra BioMed in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Orchestra BioMed in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Orchestra BioMed in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Orchestra BioMed by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the period. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc operates as a biomedical innovation company. The company’s flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) for the treatment of hypertension (HTN); and Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease.

