Atrium Research Weighs in on CVE:SCZ FY2025 Earnings

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Free Report) – Analysts at Atrium Research upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Santacruz Silver Mining in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 4th. Atrium Research analyst B. Pirie now anticipates that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Santacruz Silver Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Atrium Research also issued estimates for Santacruz Silver Mining’s FY2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS.
CVE SCZ opened at C$2.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.90. Santacruz Silver Mining has a one year low of C$0.25 and a one year high of C$2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of C$755.91 million, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.82.
Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc, as well as lead and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Zimapan Mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico; the Sinchi Wayra and the Illapa assets located in Bolivia; and exploration properties, which include the La Pechuga Property and the Santa Gorgonia Prospect.
