Atrium Research Weighs in on CVE:SCZ FY2025 Earnings

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Free Report) – Analysts at Atrium Research upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Santacruz Silver Mining in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 4th. Atrium Research analyst B. Pirie now anticipates that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Santacruz Silver Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Atrium Research also issued estimates for Santacruz Silver Mining’s FY2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

CVE SCZ opened at C$2.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.90. Santacruz Silver Mining has a one year low of C$0.25 and a one year high of C$2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of C$755.91 million, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.82.

In other Santacruz Silver Mining news, Director W. Barry Girling sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.99, for a total value of C$39,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,315,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,622,588.70. This trade represents a 1.50% decrease in their position. Also, Director Roland Lohner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.28, for a total value of C$64,005.00. Insiders sold a total of 410,100 shares of company stock valued at $545,848 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc, as well as lead and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Zimapan Mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico; the Sinchi Wayra and the Illapa assets located in Bolivia; and exploration properties, which include the La Pechuga Property and the Santa Gorgonia Prospect.

