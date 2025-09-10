Worley Limited Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in August

Worley Limited Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Worley from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Worley alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WYGPY

Worley Price Performance

Worley Announces Dividend

WYGPY stock opened at $9.69 on Wednesday. Worley has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $10.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.45.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.1295 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 267.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th.

Worley Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Worley Limited provides professional project and asset services to energy, chemicals, and resources sectors worldwide. The company offers digital, consulting, engineering and design, construction management, construction and fabrication, supply chain management, project management, and operation and maintenance services, as well as maintenance, modification, and operation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Worley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.