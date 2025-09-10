Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Sunday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.27.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $82.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.82 and a 200-day moving average of $65.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.48. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $82.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Aptiv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.300-7.600 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.600-1.800 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 83.8% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 452.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Aptiv by 155.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

