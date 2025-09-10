Short Interest in Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Rises By 35.6%

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 181,100 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the July 31st total of 133,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 170,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research raised Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on USNZY

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais Stock Down 2.5%

OTCMKTS:USNZY opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.26 million, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.93.

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 1.66%.The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais

(Get Free Report)

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, and Steel Transformation. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; provides storage, handling, and road cargo transportation services; and operates highway and railway cargo terminals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.