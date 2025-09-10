Vera Bradley (VRA) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, September 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share and revenue of $78.52 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, September 11, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The textile maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $51.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.48 million. Vera Bradley had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a negative net margin of 25.52%.During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Vera Bradley to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vera Bradley Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRA opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.21. Vera Bradley has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $5.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research raised Vera Bradley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Small Cap Consu raised Vera Bradley to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vera Bradley currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Insider Activity

In other Vera Bradley news, Director Andrew Meslow bought 253,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.88 per share, for a total transaction of $475,816.72. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $564,000. This represents a 539.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vera Bradley

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 266.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 29,823 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Vera Bradley by 149.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 34,212 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter worth about $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women’s handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consist of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

Featured Stories

