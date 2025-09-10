Farmer Brothers (FARM) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Farmer Brothers (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, September 11th. Analysts expect Farmer Brothers to post earnings of ($0.19) per share and revenue of $81.6640 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, September 11, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Farmer Brothers Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:FARM opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $43.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Farmer Brothers has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $3.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Farmer Brothers by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 272,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Farmer Brothers by 210.2% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 42,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 28,661 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Farmer Brothers by 152.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 24,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Farmer Brothers by 253.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 49,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.48% of the company’s stock.

About Farmer Brothers

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

