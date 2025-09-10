Adobe (ADBE) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, September 11th. Analysts expect Adobe to post earnings of $5.17 per share and revenue of $5.9057 billion for the quarter. Adobe has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.200 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 20.500-20.700 EPS.Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, September 11, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 30.39%.The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.48 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Adobe to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Adobe Stock Down 1.3%
Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $354.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $150.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.48. Adobe has a 52-week low of $330.04 and a 52-week high of $587.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.31.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Adobe from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Adobe from $567.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.74.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adobe
About Adobe
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Adobe
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Is Qualcomm Tesla’s Next Rival in Autonomous Driving?
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Under-the-Radar Biotechs Under $5 That Could Soar 200%
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- The Quiet Before the Catalyst: Vertical Aerospace’s Next Move
Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.