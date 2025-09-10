Adobe (ADBE) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2025

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBEGet Free Report) is expected to post its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, September 11th. Analysts expect Adobe to post earnings of $5.17 per share and revenue of $5.9057 billion for the quarter. Adobe has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.200 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 20.500-20.700 EPS.Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, September 11, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBEGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 30.39%.The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.48 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Adobe to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Adobe Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $354.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $150.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.48. Adobe has a 52-week low of $330.04 and a 52-week high of $587.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Adobe by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 20.9% during the second quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the software company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of Adobe by 19.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,568 shares of the software company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 51.2% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the software company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Financial Group LTD increased its position in shares of Adobe by 169.5% during the second quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 1,477 shares of the software company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Adobe from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Adobe from $567.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.74.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adobe

About Adobe

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.