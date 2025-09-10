Adobe (ADBE) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, September 11th. Analysts expect Adobe to post earnings of $5.17 per share and revenue of $5.9057 billion for the quarter. Adobe has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.200 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 20.500-20.700 EPS.Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, September 11, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 30.39%.The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.48 earnings per share. Adobe's revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Adobe to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Adobe Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $354.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $150.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.48. Adobe has a 52-week low of $330.04 and a 52-week high of $587.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Adobe by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 20.9% during the second quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the software company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of Adobe by 19.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,568 shares of the software company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 51.2% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the software company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Financial Group LTD increased its position in shares of Adobe by 169.5% during the second quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 1,477 shares of the software company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Adobe from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Adobe from $567.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.74.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

