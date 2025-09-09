SCS Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

SCS Capital Management LLC cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 84.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 247,837 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 242.9% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.79, for a total value of $122,274.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,137.64. This represents a 8.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.73, for a total value of $7,466,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,429,892 shares in the company, valued at $558,219,089.16. The trade was a 1.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,710 shares of company stock worth $49,208,380 over the last ninety days. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of GOOGL opened at $234.04 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $238.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $196.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.73.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Westpark Capital upped their target price on Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Citizens Jmp raised Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Alphabet from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOGL

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.