HFM Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.1% of HFM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 396.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil
In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the sale, the vice president owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,413.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Research Report on XOM
Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.7%
XOM opened at $109.97 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.49 and a 200-day moving average of $109.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $468.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.57.
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The company had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.25%.
About Exxon Mobil
Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Exxon Mobil
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- 3 Big Dividend Hikes Hit the Market—1 Just Doubled Its Payout
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- What NVIDIA’s Big Bet on Rival Quantinuum Means for D-Wave Stock
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Poised to Shine in the Next Market Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.