HFM Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.1% of HFM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 396.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the sale, the vice president owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,413.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.7%

XOM opened at $109.97 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.49 and a 200-day moving average of $109.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $468.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The company had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.25%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.