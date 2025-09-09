Faithward Advisors LLC Acquires 61 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Faithward Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,505 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.2% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 14,907 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. jvl associates llc grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the first quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 10,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Members Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 84.7% in the first quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,999 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Alphabet from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $3,448,820.16. Following the transaction, the director owned 243,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,213,984. This represents a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,200. This represents a 12.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 254,710 shares of company stock worth $49,208,380. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $234.16 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.66 and a 1 year high of $238.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.12. The company has a market cap of $2.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.19. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The business had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 8.95%.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.