Faithward Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Faithward Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,297 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Faithward Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,616.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 103 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $346.40 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $212.11 and a one year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 200.23, a P/E/G ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.95.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.89, for a total transaction of $1,171,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 5,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,080.36. The trade was a 40.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total transaction of $4,857,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,889,556. This trade represents a 18.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,000 shares of company stock worth $48,663,510 in the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

