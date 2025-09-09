Neuren Pharmaceuticals (ASX:NEU) Insider Jonathan (Jon) Pilcher Sells 398,207 Shares

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:NEU – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan (Jon) Pilcher sold 398,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$20.00, for a total value of A$7,964,140.00.

Jonathan (Jon) Pilcher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 22nd, Jonathan (Jon) Pilcher bought 1,500,000 shares of Neuren Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.84 per share, with a total value of A$2,760,000.00.

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 2.13.

About Neuren Pharmaceuticals

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for the treatment of neurological disorders. It develops and commercializes DAYBUE (trofinetide), which has been registered to treat Rett syndrome in adults and pediatric patients 2 years of age and older, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat Fragile X syndrome.

