IDP Education (ASX:IEL) Insider Tracey Horton Acquires 20,711 Shares

IDP Education Limited (ASX:IEL – Get Free Report) insider Tracey Horton bought 20,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$5.81 per share, with a total value of A$120,268.78.

IDP Education Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.71, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Get IDP Education alerts:

IDP Education Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 89.0%. IDP Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.83%.

IDP Education Company Profile

IDP Education Limited engages in the placement of students into education institutions in Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, New Zealand, and Ireland. Its services include counselling, application processing, pre-departure guidance, student placement and examinations, English language teaching, client relations, online student recruitment, as well as examinations support and shared services.

Featured Stories

