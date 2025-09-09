Clime Capital (ASX:CAM) Insider Ronni Chalmers Buys 27,000 Shares

Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM – Get Free Report) insider Ronni Chalmers purchased 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of A$18,954.00.

Ronni Chalmers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 1st, Ronni Chalmers sold 2,564,894 shares of Clime Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.00, for a total value of A$2,564,894.00.

Clime Capital Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 69.47, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.83. The company has a market cap of $117.02 million, a PE ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.50.

Clime Capital Dividend Announcement

About Clime Capital

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 188.0%. Clime Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

Clime Capital Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clime Asset Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments. Clime Capital Limited was formed on November 20, 2003 and is domiciled in Australia.

