Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Buys 191,833 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 653,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,833 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.3% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $160,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Phillip Securities downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $293.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $805.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $293.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.22. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $200.61 and a 52 week high of $305.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

