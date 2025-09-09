Empowered Funds LLC Increases Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,603 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $15,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,925,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,498,982,000 after buying an additional 3,513,464 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,741,423 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,760,048,000 after purchasing an additional 120,889 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,825,360 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,303,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,448 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 12,736,855 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,749,280,000 after purchasing an additional 409,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,609,101 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,762,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,370 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total value of $76,168,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,097,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,000,421.92. This trade represents a 26.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total transaction of $2,329,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 40,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,507,622.93. This represents a 19.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,183 shares of company stock valued at $86,521,198 in the last quarter. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Oracle from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Oracle from $175.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim increased their price target on Oracle from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.61.

Oracle Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $238.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $670.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.02, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $239.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $260.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.08%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

