Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.24, but opened at $5.85. Sigma Lithium shares last traded at $5.84, with a volume of 940,474 shares.

SGML has been the topic of several research reports. Cormark upgraded shares of Sigma Lithium to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sigma Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.28. The stock has a market cap of $653.95 million, a PE ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $16.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.44 million. Sigma Lithium had a negative return on equity of 47.19% and a negative net margin of 35.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sigma Lithium Corporation will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

