FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $56.81, but opened at $54.16. FOX shares last traded at $53.18, with a volume of 2,892,388 shares trading hands.

FOX Trading Down 6.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.24. FOX had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fox Corporation will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FOX

The business also recently declared a half year 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.41%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in FOX by 66.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in FOX by 457.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in FOX by 183.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in FOX in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of FOX by 327.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. 26.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FOX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.