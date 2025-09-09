Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.11, but opened at $14.49. Shin-Etsu Chemical shares last traded at $14.92, with a volume of 18,548 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Zacks Research lowered Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Shin-Etsu Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Shin-Etsu Chemical Trading Down 1.3%
Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 19.94%. As a group, research analysts predict that Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Profile
Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. provides infrastructure, electronics, and functional materials in Japan. It is also involved in processing and specialized related services. The company operates through Infrastructure Materials; Electronics Materials; Functional Materials; and Processing and Specialized Services segments.
