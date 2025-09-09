Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.88, but opened at $8.55. Ivanhoe Mines shares last traded at $9.10, with a volume of 29,147 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Ivanhoe Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Ivanhoe Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Ivanhoe Mines to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Ivanhoe Mines to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Ivanhoe Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.21 and its 200-day moving average is $8.71. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.53.

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $96.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.84 million.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

