Short Interest in C3is Inc. (NASDAQ:CISS) Decreases By 31.7%

C3is Inc. (NASDAQ:CISS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 113,200 shares, adeclineof31.7% from the July 31st total of 165,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately17.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

C3is Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of C3is stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $2.05. 13,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,779. C3is has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $18.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.65.

C3is Company Profile

C3is Inc offers international seaborne transportation services. It provides its services to dry bulk charterers, including national and private industrial users, commodity producers and traders, oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders and producers. The company owns and operates a fleet of two drybulk carriers, which transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers, and one Aframax crude oil tanker that transports crude oil.

