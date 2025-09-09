Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $27.00. The stock had previously closed at $14.87, but opened at $15.63. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Diversified Energy shares last traded at $15.72, with a volume of 99,435 shares changing hands.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Diversified Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Diversified Energy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Diversified Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Diversified Energy by 273.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Diversified Energy by 10,143.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Diversified Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Diversified Energy by 261.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Energy during the first quarter worth about $108,000. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.3%.

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

