AIRO Group (NASDAQ:AIRO) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

AIRO Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.50, but opened at $18.20. AIRO Group shares last traded at $18.68, with a volume of 771,657 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AIRO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of AIRO Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of AIRO Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $35.00 price objective on shares of AIRO Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Get AIRO Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AIRO

AIRO Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.72.

AIRO Group (NASDAQ:AIRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of AIRO Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIRO. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AIRO Group during the second quarter worth approximately $355,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in AIRO Group in the second quarter worth $217,000. Telligent Fund LP acquired a new position in AIRO Group in the second quarter worth $963,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AIRO Group in the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in AIRO Group in the second quarter worth $481,000.

About AIRO Group

(Get Free Report)

We are a technologically differentiated aerospace, autonomy, and air mobility platform targeting 21st century aerospace and defense opportunities. We leverage decades of industry expertise and connections across the drone, aviation, and avionics markets to provide leading solutions to the aerospace and defense market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AIRO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIRO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.