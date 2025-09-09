Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $66.59, but opened at $51.12. Core & Main shares last traded at $51.01, with a volume of 7,807,340 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.40.

Core & Main Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Core & Main has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Core & Main

In other news, insider Stephen O. Leclair sold 44,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $2,784,216.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 70,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,379,265.76. The trade was a 38.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark R. Witkowski sold 100,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total transaction of $6,408,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 35,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,297,075.76. The trade was a 73.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 422,956 shares of company stock worth $26,343,241. 3.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core & Main

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Core & Main in the 2nd quarter worth $3,600,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Core & Main by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 208,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,583,000 after buying an additional 62,096 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Core & Main in the 2nd quarter worth $190,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Core & Main by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 63,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Core & Main by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

About Core & Main

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

